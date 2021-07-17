Wealth Alliance Acquires 1,408 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 26.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hilltop Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in American Electric Power by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 6,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 5.6% in the first quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 3.1% in the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,569,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,341,000 after purchasing an additional 108,939 shares during the last quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 26.8% in the first quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 4,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in American Electric Power by 17.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 41,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AEP shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Barclays raised their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.00.

NASDAQ AEP opened at $87.49 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.80 and a 12 month high of $94.21. The stock has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.27.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.02). American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 14.72%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

In other American Electric Power news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 2,100 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.73, for a total value of $177,933.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 102,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,716,344.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of American Electric Power stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,602 shares of company stock worth $2,979,748. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

