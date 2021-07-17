Wealth Alliance Has $691,000 Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wealth Alliance reduced its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 14.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,034 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 176 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Tesla were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ovata Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in Tesla by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Ovata Capital Management Ltd now owns 50 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $644.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $620.60 billion, a PE ratio of 644.22, a P/E/G ratio of 7.22 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $626.79. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $273.00 and a one year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $10.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company’s revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.83, for a total transaction of $530,810.49. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,154,662.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,813 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.84, for a total transaction of $1,065,753.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 18,211 shares in the company, valued at $10,705,154.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 90,947 shares of company stock worth $64,456,354 over the last three months. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $900.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $700.00 price target (down from $775.00) on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, March 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $730.00 to $660.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $736.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $484.37.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

