Wealth Alliance Decreases Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Wealth Alliance lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,916 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 1,397 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 26.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 80,245,103 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $4,250,693,000 after acquiring an additional 16,936,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,292,498 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,071,616,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965,622 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,130,486 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,066,312,000 after acquiring an additional 6,258,117 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 19,697,687 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $1,043,388,000 after acquiring an additional 916,175 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,862,637 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $999,154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,609,569 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,251 shares in the company, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Welsh Kontessa S. Haynes sold 5,645 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $333,055.00. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE COP opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $74.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -369.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 12-month low of $27.53 and a 12-month high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.10%. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is -177.32%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.73.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

