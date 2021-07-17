Wealth Alliance Decreases Holdings in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Wealth Alliance decreased its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,235 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 257 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in MSCI were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of MSCI in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $533.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of MSCI from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MSCI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $511.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of MSCI from $448.00 to $473.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $515.00.

MSCI stock opened at $564.83 on Friday. MSCI Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.03 and a 12-month high of $571.95. The stock has a market cap of $46.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $499.50.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.21. MSCI had a net margin of 37.02% and a negative return on equity of 173.63%. The company had revenue of $478.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $470.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that MSCI Inc. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.85%.

In other news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.81, for a total transaction of $1,359,525.00. Insiders have sold a total of 7,500 shares of company stock worth $3,729,450 in the last 90 days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MSCI Company Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

