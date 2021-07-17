Wealth Alliance Acquires 193 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,363 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the quarter. Wealth Alliance’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $845,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Barrett Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 1st quarter worth $40,000.

VYM opened at $104.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $105.84. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1 year low of $77.96 and a 1 year high of $108.71.

