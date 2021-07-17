First Foundation Advisors Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

First Foundation Advisors lessened its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,628 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 850 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in 3M were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pendal Group Limited increased its stake in 3M by 103,772.8% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 5,826,225 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,122,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,820,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter valued at $490,349,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of 3M by 11.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,843,874 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,892,169,000 after buying an additional 1,036,538 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its stake in shares of 3M by 8.8% in the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,713,725 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,871,641,000 after buying an additional 781,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of 3M by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,388,511 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $767,068,000 after buying an additional 697,889 shares in the last quarter. 66.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $199.37 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $200.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.30. 3M has a one year low of $148.80 and a one year high of $208.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $115.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The business had revenue of $8.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $1.48 per share. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In related news, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,828 shares of company stock worth $3,932,047 in the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MMM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on 3M from $199.00 to $196.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. 3M currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $195.17.

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

