Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) Short Interest Down 83.4% in June

Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,700 shares, a decrease of 83.4% from the June 15th total of 143,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of LARK traded down $0.57 on Friday, reaching $27.57. The stock had a trading volume of 6,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,100. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.70. The stock has a market cap of $131.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Landmark Bancorp has a twelve month low of $18.76 and a twelve month high of $28.50.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.40% and a net margin of 31.31%. The firm had revenue of $16.32 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp during the first quarter worth $332,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 5.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 153,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,030,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 159.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,308 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Landmark Bancorp by 111.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.72% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Bancorp Company Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Landmark National Bank that provides various financial and banking services to its local communities. It offers non-interest bearing demand, money market, checking, and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposit.

