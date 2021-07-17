ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) Insider Adom Greenland Purchases 1,000 Shares of Stock

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:COFS) insider Adom Greenland acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.92 per share, for a total transaction of $24,920.00.

NASDAQ:COFS traded down $0.67 on Friday, hitting $24.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,409. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.05. The company has a market cap of $190.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.03. ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc. has a one year low of $22.42 and a one year high of $32.80.

ChoiceOne Financial Services (NASDAQ:COFS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter. ChoiceOne Financial Services had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $20.29 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ChoiceOne Financial Services in the first quarter valued at approximately $339,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 91.6% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 21.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 1.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 93,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,242,000 after buying an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in ChoiceOne Financial Services by 4.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after buying an additional 1,080 shares in the last quarter. 17.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ChoiceOne Financial Services Company Profile

ChoiceOne Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ChoiceOne Bank that provides community banking services to corporations, partnerships, and individuals in Michigan. The company offers various deposit products, including time, savings, and demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

