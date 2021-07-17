First Foundation Advisors Has $972,000 Stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP)

First Foundation Advisors lowered its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 32,258 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,544 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund were worth $972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DFP. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 156.5% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 26,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after purchasing an additional 15,880 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 28.3% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 71,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,166,000 after purchasing an additional 15,875 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund by 41.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 32,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $259,000.

Get Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DFP opened at $29.40 on Friday. Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.50 and a twelve month high of $31.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $29.48.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.1617 dividend. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DFP).

Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Dynamic Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.