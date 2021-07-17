Brokerages Anticipate Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT) to report earnings of $0.03 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Quipt Home Medical’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the highest is $0.04. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Quipt Home Medical will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to $0.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Quipt Home Medical.

Several research firms have commented on QIPT. Leede Jones Gab reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Quipt Home Medical from $11.25 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

Quipt Home Medical stock opened at $6.23 on Monday. Quipt Home Medical has a 52 week low of $3.15 and a 52 week high of $8.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

About Quipt Home Medical

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

