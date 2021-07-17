First Foundation Advisors Sells 7,542 Shares of PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM)

First Foundation Advisors decreased its position in PCM Fund Inc. (NYSE:PCM) by 7.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 97,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 7,542 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in PCM Fund were worth $1,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,236 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,791 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in PCM Fund by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 81,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $930,000 after acquiring an additional 23,680 shares during the last quarter. 6.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PCM opened at $11.58 on Friday. PCM Fund Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.28 and a 12 month high of $12.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $11.77.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.29%.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities.

