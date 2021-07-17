First Foundation Advisors Purchases 962 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 31.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Workday were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $994,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Workday by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,041 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 89.1% during the 1st quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Workday by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 68.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Workday news, Director David A. Duffield sold 318,822 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.27, for a total transaction of $75,009,251.94. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.43, for a total value of $974,781.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 767,025 shares of company stock valued at $177,065,240 in the last quarter. 26.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of WDAY stock opened at $227.53 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.52 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. Workday had a negative return on equity of 0.14% and a negative net margin of 3.81%. Research analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on WDAY. Wolfe Research began coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on Workday from $296.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.65.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

