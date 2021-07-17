Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director William D. Jr. Dittmar Buys 1,000 Shares

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) Director William D. Jr. Dittmar acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.03 per share, for a total transaction of $32,030.00.

Shares of VABK stock traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,848. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Virginia National Bankshares Co. has a 12-month low of $23.30 and a 12-month high of $40.00.

Virginia National Bankshares (OTCMKTS:VABK) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a net margin of 24.28% and a return on equity of 10.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.01 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares stock. Banc Funds Co. LLC bought a new stake in Virginia National Bankshares Co. (OTCMKTS:VABK) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 30,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $940,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC owned 1.13% of Virginia National Bankshares at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Virginia National Bankshares

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that providesa range of commercial banking services. The company operates through four segments: Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

