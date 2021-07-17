Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald Buys 6,000 Shares of Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Director Robert E. Fitzgerald acquired 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.07 per share, for a total transaction of $54,420.00.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN traded down $5.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $616.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 472,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,128. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $598.98. The firm has a market cap of $48.76 billion, a PE ratio of 107.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.83 and a 1-year high of $653.86.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.47. The business had revenue of $894.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $810.27 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 62.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALGN. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Friday, July 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $690.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $655.00 to $745.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $693.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $650.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Align Technology by 488.9% during the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

