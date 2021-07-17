Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Edward L. Williams Sells 1,200 Shares of Stock

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV) COO Edward L. Williams sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.17, for a total transaction of $38,604.00.
CURV stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.90. The stock had a trading volume of 449,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,014,958. Torrid Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.63 and a 1-year high of $28.98.
About Torrid
Recommended Story: Diversification
Receive News & Ratings for Torrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Torrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.