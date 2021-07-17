RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) Insider William Ho Sells 8,000 Shares

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT) insider William Ho sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $46,800.00.

William Ho also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 15th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.23, for a total value of $30,230.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.75, for a total value of $31,750.00.

On Monday, June 14th, William Ho sold 2,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $80,000.00.

On Monday, May 17th, William Ho sold 1,000 shares of RAPT Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.87, for a total value of $19,870.00.

NASDAQ:RAPT traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.86. 377,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 386,010. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.23. RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.63 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $746.80 million, a P/E ratio of -13.04 and a beta of 0.05.

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.06). RAPT Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 52.53% and a negative net margin of 1,055.86%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 43,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 10.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in RAPT Therapeutics by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 150,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 2,348 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on RAPT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RAPT Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $29.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Roth Capital upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $38.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on RAPT Therapeutics from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on RAPT Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.67.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases. Its lead oncology drug candidate is FLX475, an oral small molecule C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 antagonist that is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trial to investigate as a monotherapy and in combination with pembrolizumab in patients with advanced cancer.

