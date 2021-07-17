CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Larry M. Hutchison Sells 24,000 Shares

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 24,000 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total value of $2,533,920.00.

NASDAQ:CARG traded up $0.96 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.46. 1,053,030 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 914,155. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.24 and a twelve month high of $36.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.62. The stock has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.90.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $174.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.17 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 15.43%. CarGurus’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that CarGurus, Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC increased its stake in CarGurus by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 9,283,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,232,000 after buying an additional 716,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,615,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,643,000 after acquiring an additional 370,081 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of CarGurus by 5.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,659,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,038,000 after acquiring an additional 261,517 shares during the period. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CarGurus by 7.7% in the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 3,016,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,880,000 after acquiring an additional 215,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atreides Management LP boosted its holdings in CarGurus by 108.5% in the first quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 2,667,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,563,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,796 shares during the period. 79.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CARG. Raymond James raised CarGurus from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of CarGurus from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CarGurus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, May 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. CarGurus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars in the United States and internationally. The company provides consumers an online automotive marketplace where they can search for new and used car listings from its dealers, as well as sell their car in the United States marketplace.

