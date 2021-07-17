Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $54.42 Million

Equities research analysts expect Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR) to report $54.42 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertex Energy’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $54.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $54.73 million. Vertex Energy reported sales of $21.37 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 154.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Vertex Energy will report full-year sales of $250.77 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $220.00 million to $281.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.23 billion, with estimates ranging from $228.70 million to $2.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Vertex Energy.

Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01. Vertex Energy had a negative net margin of 8.83% and a negative return on equity of 107.48%. The firm had revenue of $58.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.78 million.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Vertex Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 13th.

VTNR traded down $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.21. 1,073,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,830,378. Vertex Energy has a one year low of $0.40 and a one year high of $14.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.11.

In other news, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $108,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy C. Harvey sold 143,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.43, for a total transaction of $1,496,027.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 279,360 shares of company stock worth $2,940,876. Insiders own 19.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Golden Green Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the second quarter worth $270,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $76,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the fourth quarter worth $115,000. 17.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vertex Energy Company Profile

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates in three segments: Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery.

