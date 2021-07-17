Datacoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges (DTC)

Datacoin (CURRENCY:DTC) traded 1.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 17th. Datacoin has a total market capitalization of $12,582.39 and approximately $15.00 worth of Datacoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Datacoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Datacoin has traded down 6.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Datacoin alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00005404 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000945 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000266 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00049000 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 18.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.59 or 0.00030242 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Datacoin Profile

Datacoin (DTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Datacoin’s total supply is 39,712,849 coins. The Reddit community for Datacoin is /r/Datacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Datacoin is datacoin.info . Datacoin’s official Twitter account is @DatacoinX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data Transaction (DTC) is a point-to-point data trading system based on block chain lightning network. It is a combination of DT > 0 and blockchain technology, the first law of human economics. It has many application functions, such as data transaction, data storage, digital asset transaction, etc. Through the built-in generalized economic model, data can be continuously traded in DTC network, which makes DTC produce more extensive circulation and application value. “

Datacoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Datacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Datacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Datacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Datacoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Datacoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.