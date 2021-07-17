Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) Shares Bought by Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:BJAN) by 63.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,456 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January were worth $834,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JT Stratford LLC grew its position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 209.0% during the 1st quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 49,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 33,494 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 4th quarter worth about $1,007,000. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth about $775,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000.

BJAN opened at $35.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.52. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF January has a 1-year low of $29.06 and a 1-year high of $36.17.

