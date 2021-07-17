Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Buys 14,055 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:BFEB) by 70.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,919 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,055 shares during the quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.22% of Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BFEB. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $224,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February during the 1st quarter valued at about $293,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February stock opened at $30.63 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $24.45 and a 1 year high of $30.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.33.

