Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG) by 130.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 26,881 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,192 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EAGG. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,715,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 36,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,501 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $10,742,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF by 258.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 95,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,380,000 after acquiring an additional 68,601 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of EAGG stock opened at $55.61 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10. iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.15 and a fifty-two week high of $57.30.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG US Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.