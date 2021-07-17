Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC reduced its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $1,111,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $1,089,275,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 53.4% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,886,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,150,450,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180,099 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $164,570,000. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $121,743,000. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 248.6% during the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,329,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661,592 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,365.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.98, for a total value of $533,880.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 31,665 shares of company stock worth $2,672,670. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $83.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $126.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.64. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 4.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.54%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Raytheon Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on RTX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 30th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raytheon Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.92.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

