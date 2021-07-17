Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 2.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $2,013,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 168.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,792,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,518,455,000 after buying an additional 9,278,756 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3,126.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,170,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,509,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,054,000 after purchasing an additional 40,353 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 88.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,488,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,771,000 after purchasing an additional 700,034 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,371,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,975,000 after buying an additional 7,984 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $110.10 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $81.44 and a 12 month high of $114.54. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

