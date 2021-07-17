TIG Advisors LLC Takes Position in Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA)

TIG Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage (NYSE:TBA) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $784,000. TIG Advisors LLC owned about 0.07% of Thoma Bravo Advantage at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $96,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Thoma Bravo Advantage during the 1st quarter worth $119,000.

Shares of Thoma Bravo Advantage stock opened at $8.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.22. Thoma Bravo Advantage has a fifty-two week low of $9.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.19.

Thoma Bravo Advantage does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

