TIG Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU)

TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 97,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FOREU. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,747,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Foresight Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,857,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,920,000. Cowen AND Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,674,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Foresight Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,445,000.

Get Foresight Acquisition alerts:

Shares of FOREU stock opened at $10.34 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.23. Foresight Acquisition Corp. has a 12-month low of $9.75 and a 12-month high of $10.56.

Foresight Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the population health management business. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Further Reading: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FOREU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foresight Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:FOREU).

Receive News & Ratings for Foresight Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foresight Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.