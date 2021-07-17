15,222 Shares in Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) Acquired by Wealthspring Capital LLC

Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slam Corp. (OTCMKTS:SLAMU) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Aristeia Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Slam during the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,824,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,954,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $9,920,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $8,001,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in Slam in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,556,000.

Shares of Slam stock opened at $10.15 on Friday. Slam Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.73 and a fifty-two week high of $10.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.00.

In other Slam news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 149,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.98, for a total value of $1,487,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link

Slam Corp. a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

