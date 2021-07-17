Gotham Asset Management LLC Has $7.32 Million Stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Gotham Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 36.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,635 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $7,315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in McDonald’s by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 4,913 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.9% in the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.8% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.4% in the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,144 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA grew its position in shares of McDonald’s by 1.1% in the first quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA now owns 4,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 66.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $234.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,820. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $190.13 and a 52 week high of $239.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $233.27. The company has a market cap of $175.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.07, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.11. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.31% and a negative return on equity of 59.01%. The company had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 8.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.29%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MCD. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on McDonald’s from $262.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. McDonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.39.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

