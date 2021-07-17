Glenview Capital Management LLC Sells 4,533,490 Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC)

Glenview Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,725,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,533,490 shares during the period. Tenet Healthcare makes up approximately 12.1% of Glenview Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Glenview Capital Management LLC owned 0.13% of Tenet Healthcare worth $713,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Tenet Healthcare by 324.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the first quarter valued at about $63,000. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Tenet Healthcare news, EVP Paola M. Arbour sold 9,029 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.44, for a total value of $572,799.76. Also, EVP Howard Hacker sold 6,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.70, for a total value of $425,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 152,316 shares of company stock worth $8,698,359 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

THC has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenet Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

Shares of THC stock traded down $0.70 during trading on Friday, reaching $66.63. The company had a trading volume of 647,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,521. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.86. Tenet Healthcare Co. has a one year low of $21.34 and a one year high of $70.75. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.61.

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.50. Tenet Healthcare had a return on equity of 65.38% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

