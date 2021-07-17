Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.44 Million

Equities analysts expect Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) to announce $23.44 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Quanterix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.00 million and the highest is $26.11 million. Quanterix posted sales of $13.13 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 78.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Quanterix will report full-year sales of $100.64 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $96.30 million to $108.04 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $126.53 million, with estimates ranging from $120.50 million to $138.11 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Quanterix.

Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $24.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.26 million. Quanterix had a negative return on equity of 11.92% and a negative net margin of 30.37%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on QTRX. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Quanterix in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They set a “sell” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

QTRX traded down $0.66 during trading on Monday, reaching $51.71. 262,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,038. Quanterix has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $92.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $56.13. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -54.43 and a beta of 1.55.

In other news, VP Dawn Mattoon sold 13,549 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $805,623.54. Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $231,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,320,351 in the last three months. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QTRX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Quanterix in the first quarter worth $87,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Quanterix by 68.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Quanterix by 30.5% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookfield Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Quanterix during the first quarter valued at $219,000. 77.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Corporation, a life sciences company, develops and markets digital immunoassay platforms that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company offers HD-X instrument, a sensitive automated multiplex protein detection platform; and SR-X instrument that enables researchers to apply Simoa detection technology in various applications, including direct detection of nucleic acids.

