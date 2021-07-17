LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

LSI Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:LYTS) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 139,900 shares, a decline of 81.9% from the June 15th total of 772,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 204,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of LYTS traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $7.15. The stock had a trading volume of 105,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,125. LSI Industries has a 52 week low of $5.76 and a 52 week high of $11.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.13. The firm has a market cap of $189.48 million, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.89.

Get LSI Industries alerts:

LSI Industries (NASDAQ:LYTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. LSI Industries had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $72.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.07 million. Sell-side analysts expect that LSI Industries will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. LSI Industries’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LYTS. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 135.2% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,570 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of LSI Industries by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,382 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of LSI Industries in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.94% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised LSI Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on LSI Industries from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on LSI Industries from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th.

LSI Industries Company Profile

LSI Industries Inc provides corporate visual image solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, and Latin America. It operates through Lighting and Graphics segments. The Lighting segment manufactures and markets outdoor and indoor lighting and lighting controls for parking lot and garage, quick-service restaurant, grocery and pharmacy store, automotive, and national retail markets.

Further Reading: What is net income?

Receive News & Ratings for LSI Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LSI Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.