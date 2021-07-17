Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Declines By 82.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,074,500 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $13.07.

Renesas Electronics Company Profile

Renesas Electronics Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, designs, manufactures, sells, and services semiconductors in Japan, China, North America, Europe, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Business and Industrial/Infrastructure/IoT Business segments.

