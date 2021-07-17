Short Interest in Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) Declines By 82.9%

Renesas Electronics Co. (OTCMKTS:RNECF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,074,500 shares, a decline of 82.9% from the June 15th total of 6,287,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 124.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS RNECF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.17. The company had a trading volume of 941 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,174. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. Renesas Electronics has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $13.07.
Renesas Electronics Company Profile
