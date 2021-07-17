ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) Shares Sold by TIG Advisors LLC

TIG Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ACTCU) by 91.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 70,365 shares of the company’s stock after selling 756,456 shares during the period. TIG Advisors LLC’s holdings in ArcLight Clean Transition were worth $1,400,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in ArcLight Clean Transition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS ACTCU opened at $21.20 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.37. ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.87 and a 1 year high of $35.50.

ArcLight Clean Transition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

