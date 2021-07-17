Add.xyz (ADD) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.43 Million

Add.xyz (CURRENCY:ADD) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. In the last seven days, Add.xyz has traded up 29.9% against the dollar. One Add.xyz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000739 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Add.xyz has a market capitalization of $1.43 million and approximately $13,036.00 worth of Add.xyz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00048375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002509 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.37 or 0.00013819 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.00 or 0.00790014 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005819 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000359 BTC.

Add.xyz Coin Profile

Add.xyz is a coin. It launched on July 25th, 2020. Add.xyz’s total supply is 10,366,071 coins and its circulating supply is 6,111,581 coins. Add.xyz’s official website is add.xyz . Add.xyz’s official message board is medium.com/addxyz/enter-add-xyz-v2-full-stack-defi-aggregation-platform-and-the-first-private-lending-protocol-e8f2c1b0150d . Add.xyz’s official Twitter account is @plutusdefi

According to CryptoCompare, “ADD.xyz serves as ad DeFi aggregation dashboard that plugs in multiple products and Dapps. So the user can explore the DeFi world seamlessly and in privacy. ADD.xyz aims to take composability within Decentralised Finance to the next level. Every major, useful and niche protocol that serves the community all in a single dashboard with the goal of avoiding paying multiple fees, experiencing bad UX/UI and bugs. “

Buying and Selling Add.xyz

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Add.xyz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Add.xyz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Add.xyz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

