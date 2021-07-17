Fred Alger Management LLC Buys New Position in Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT)

Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 208,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,040,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Sprout Social by 562.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 38,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,371,000 after buying an additional 32,946 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Sprout Social during the first quarter valued at $34,706,000. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Sprout Social in the 1st quarter worth about $491,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sprout Social by 449.6% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 37,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after purchasing an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Sprout Social from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sprout Social from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Sprout Social in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.30.

SPT opened at $83.00 on Friday. Sprout Social, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.61 and a fifty-two week high of $95.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.50.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $40.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.73 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Sprout Social news, CMO Jamie Cannon Gilpin sold 1,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.71, for a total value of $77,587.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total transaction of $3,200,580.00. Insiders have sold 253,291 shares of company stock valued at $18,390,230 in the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sprout Social Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Further Reading: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.