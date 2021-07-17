Great West Life Assurance Co. Can Trims Stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can reduced its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 15.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 195,639 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 36,819 shares during the quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.12% of Motorola Solutions worth $36,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 362,158 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $61,589,000 after buying an additional 5,143 shares during the period. Change Path LLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $589,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Motorola Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Motorola Solutions by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 83,446 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $14,191,000 after purchasing an additional 9,780 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.50% of the company’s stock.

MSI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Motorola Solutions from $210.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Motorola Solutions from $204.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.29.

In other Motorola Solutions news, EVP John P. Molloy sold 7,955 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,750,100.00. Also, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 2,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $538,152.00. Insiders sold a total of 25,552 shares of company stock valued at $5,332,207 over the last quarter. 2.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE MSI opened at $219.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $37.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.33, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.76. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.72 and a 52-week high of $225.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.83.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 203.20% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.89%.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

