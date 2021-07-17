Saba Capital Management L.P. Takes $502,000 Position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU)

Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENNVU) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ENNVU. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the first quarter worth $100,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter worth about $101,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities in the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities during the first quarter worth about $166,000.

Shares of ENNVU stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $11.80.

ECP Environmental Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Summit, New Jersey,

