Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Takes $9.15 Million Position in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 103,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $9,151,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 48.1% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 100.0% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 80.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ PNFP opened at $87.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.05 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.21. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.80 and a 1 year high of $96.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $315.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.96 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 30.04% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The business’s revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s payout ratio is currently 16.74%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PNFP shares. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.00.

About Pinnacle Financial Partners

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

