Insider Selling: FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) SVP Sells 1,097 Shares of Stock

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST) SVP Ray Daugherty sold 1,097 shares of FAST Acquisition stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $98,730.00.

NYSE FST traded down $0.35 on Friday, hitting $12.36. 47,151 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 129,236. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.61. FAST Acquisition Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.59 and a 52-week high of $14.10.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $74,000. One68 Global Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $102,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $133,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $112,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of FAST Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.86% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors. FAST Acquisition Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in Ridgefield, Connecticut.

