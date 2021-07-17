Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch Sells 2,695 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $79,071.30.
Todd Ritterbusch also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, June 14th, Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08.
TBK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. 189,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.16. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $97.49.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.
About Triumph Bancorp
Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.
