Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch Sells 2,695 Shares

Triumph Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:TBK) EVP Todd Ritterbusch sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.34, for a total value of $79,071.30.

Todd Ritterbusch also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 14th, Todd Ritterbusch sold 4,846 shares of Triumph Bancorp stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.48, for a total value of $390,006.08.

TBK traded down $1.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.95. 189,234 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,277. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.16. Triumph Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.22 and a 1 year high of $97.49.

Triumph Bancorp (NASDAQ:TBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.41. Triumph Bancorp had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.21 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Triumph Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TBK. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Triumph Bancorp by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,573 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,941,000 after buying an additional 2,846 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Triumph Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $204,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in Triumph Bancorp by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 73,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Triumph Bancorp by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Triumph Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 50,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. 80.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. B. Riley upgraded Triumph Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Triumph Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Triumph Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.57.

About Triumph Bancorp

Triumph Bancorp, Inc operates as a financial holding company for TBK Bank, SSB that provides various banking and commercial finance products and services to retail customers and small-to-mid-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Banking, Factoring, and Corporate.

