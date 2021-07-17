Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz Sells 28,520 Shares

Research Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:RSSS) Chairman Peter Derycz sold 28,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.98, for a total value of $84,989.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Peter Derycz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 16th, Peter Derycz sold 14,612 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.97, for a total value of $43,397.64.

On Monday, July 12th, Peter Derycz sold 9,005 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.03, for a total value of $27,285.15.

On Thursday, July 8th, Peter Derycz sold 13,273 shares of Research Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total value of $40,084.46.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Peter Derycz sold 156,981 shares of Research Solutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $470,943.00.

Shares of NASDAQ RSSS traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.94. 67,548 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,734. Research Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.87 and a 52-week high of $3.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Research Solutions by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 13,767 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $110,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Research Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $139,000. 30.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on RSSS shares. Maxim Group started coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Friday, June 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target on the stock. Roth Capital started coverage on Research Solutions in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.35 price target on the stock.

About Research Solutions

Research Solutions, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides annual licenses that allow customers to access and utilize features of cloud based software-as-a-service research intelligence platform. The company is also involved in the transactional sale of published scientific, technical, and medical content managed, sourced, and delivered through the Transactions platform.

