Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director James B. Hicks Sells 1,361 Shares of Stock

Barrett Business Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:BBSI) Director James B. Hicks sold 1,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $107,695.93.

BBSI traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $72.64. 32,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,852. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.91. Barrett Business Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.90 and a fifty-two week high of $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.58.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.05. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrett Business Services, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. Barrett Business Services’s payout ratio is currently 27.33%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BBSI. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Barrett Business Services by 229.0% during the first quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 112,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,713,000 after buying an additional 77,966 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services in the first quarter valued at about $3,958,000. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 28.0% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 169,634 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,681,000 after purchasing an additional 37,093 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 24.2% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 154,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,640,000 after purchasing an additional 30,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barrett Business Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 591,042 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,701,000 after purchasing an additional 29,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Barrett Business Services from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Barrett Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

Barrett Business Services, Inc provides business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies in the United States. It develops a management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. The company offers professional employer services under which it enters into a client services agreement to establish a co-employment relationship with each client company, assuming responsibility for payroll, payroll taxes, workers' compensation coverage, and other administration functions for the client's existing workforce.

