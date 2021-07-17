MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) SVP Tigran Sinanyan Sells 12,000 Shares of Stock

MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE:MAX) SVP Tigran Sinanyan sold 12,000 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $312,720.00.

MediaAlpha stock traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $32.44. The company had a trading volume of 77,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,872. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.62 and a 12-month high of $70.33. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -231.71.

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $173.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.99 million. Sell-side analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 339.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 18.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 10,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 1,681 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in MediaAlpha by 24.1% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 9,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in MediaAlpha during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.97% of the company’s stock.

MAX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of MediaAlpha from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. raised shares of MediaAlpha from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MediaAlpha from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

MediaAlpha Company Profile

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

