Analysts Set Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target at $5.56

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.
SRTS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.
Sensus Healthcare Company Profile
Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.
