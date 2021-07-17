Analysts Set Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) Price Target at $5.56

Shares of Sensus Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRTS) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.56.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Sensus Healthcare in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensus Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

SRTS traded down $0.14 on Monday, reaching $3.93. The company had a trading volume of 12,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,846. Sensus Healthcare has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $6.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.81.

Sensus Healthcare (NASDAQ:SRTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. Sensus Healthcare had a negative net margin of 39.79% and a negative return on equity of 20.68%. The company had revenue of $3.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sensus Healthcare will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SRTS. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 73.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 8,980 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sensus Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $147,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 340.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 34,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Sensus Healthcare by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 46,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 4,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensus Healthcare Company Profile

Sensus Healthcare, Inc manufactures, distributes, and markets superficial radiation therapy devices to healthcare providers worldwide. It offers SRT-100, a photon X-ray low energy superficial radiotherapy system that provides patients an alternative to surgery for treating non-melanoma skin cancers; and SRT-100 Vision, which provides the user with a superficial radiation therapy-tailored treatment planning application that integrates the embedded high frequency ultrasound imaging module, volumetric tumor analysis, beam margins planning, and dosimetry parameters.

