Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) Receives $168.67 Average PT from Analysts

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $163.10.

MDGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, June 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $179.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 102.7% in the 1st quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 1,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1,057.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $93.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 79,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,174. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $109.84. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $93.43 and a one year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.85) by $0.53. Equities analysts predict that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -14.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is MGL-3196, a liver-directed selective thyroid hormone receptor-Ã agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

