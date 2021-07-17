Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) Insider Jennifer Lachey Sells 2,650 Shares of Stock

Keros Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KROS) insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $132,500.00.

Jennifer Lachey also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

On Friday, June 11th, Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of Keros Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00.

KROS stock traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 171,651. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.70. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.71 and a 12 month high of $88.80.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.10). On average, research analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Keros Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $87,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KROS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, June 27th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Keros Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.25.

About Keros Therapeutics

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.