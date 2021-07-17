ZooKeeper Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.74 Million (ZOO)

ZooKeeper (CURRENCY:ZOO) traded down 6.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 17th. One ZooKeeper coin can now be bought for $0.0618 or 0.00000195 BTC on major exchanges. ZooKeeper has a total market capitalization of $1.74 million and $31,034.00 worth of ZooKeeper was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ZooKeeper has traded down 26.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003162 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00038235 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00102227 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.74 or 0.00144552 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $31,537.17 or 0.99673773 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002835 BTC.

Fei Protocol (FEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003152 BTC.

About ZooKeeper

ZooKeeper’s total supply is 28,232,269 coins. ZooKeeper’s official Twitter account is @ZooFarming

ZooKeeper Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZooKeeper directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZooKeeper should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZooKeeper using one of the exchanges listed above.

