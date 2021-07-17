Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Acquired by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) by 3,813.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,659 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213,071 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $10,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Corteva by 171.2% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Corteva by 629.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 188,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 162,451 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Corteva during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 190,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,395,000 after purchasing an additional 32,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Argus boosted their target price on Corteva from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Corteva has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.21.

NYSE CTVA opened at $41.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.57. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $49.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.82.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.67%.

In other news, SVP Samuel R. Eathington purchased 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $45.57 per share, with a total value of $149,925.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

