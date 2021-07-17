Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) Shares Purchased by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 61,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,803 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $11,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 172.5% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Qorvo by 39.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 190 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Qorvo in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Qorvo during the first quarter valued at $37,000. 83.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Qorvo alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QRVO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $183.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Qorvo from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Qorvo from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Qorvo from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $200.86.

Qorvo stock opened at $187.68 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.31 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $20.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.56, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $182.90.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.51. Qorvo had a return on equity of 23.45% and a net margin of 18.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 5,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.75, for a total transaction of $981,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 187,179 shares in the company, valued at $31,024,919.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Bruggeworth sold 788 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.78, for a total transaction of $132,998.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,702,981.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,061 shares of company stock valued at $5,069,891 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

About Qorvo

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters, multiplexers and other components, radio frequency (RF) power management integrated circuits, antenna tuners, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and ultra-wideband (UWB) system solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QRVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Qorvo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qorvo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.