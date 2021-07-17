Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Has $12 Million Stock Holdings in Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sogou Inc. (NYSE:SOGO) by 293.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,589,069 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,185,173 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC owned 0.41% of Sogou worth $11,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in Sogou in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Sogou in the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 7.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Sogou alerts:

NYSE:SOGO opened at $8.91 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.48. Sogou Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.50 and a 12-month high of $8.94.

Sogou (NYSE:SOGO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $137.24 million for the quarter. Sogou had a negative return on equity of 4.15% and a negative net margin of 5.14%.

Sogou Company Profile

Sogou Inc provides search and search-related services in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Sogou Search, a search engine; and Sogou Input Method, a Chinese language input software for PC and mobile users. It also offers other products that include Sogou Browser; Sogou Web Directory, a content aggregation and distribution platform that offers news aggregation, video content aggregation, and shopping assistance; Sogou Maps, which provides Internet-based map and navigation services related to traffic options, routing optimization, and positioning calculation for PCs, mobile devices, and smart wearables; Sogou Mobile Assistant that helps users find mobile applications and games related to their interests; Sogou Game Center, a gaming platform, which offers web and mobile games developed by third parties; and Sogou Translation, a multi-language translation solution.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sogou Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sogou and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.